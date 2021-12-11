Gemcon Victory Day Golf Tournament concludes

The Gemcon Victory Day Golf Tournament 2021 at Army Golf Club in the capital ended on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also the president of the club, handed over prizes to the winners at the closing ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the club, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate press release.

In the men's category, Tasnim Karar became the champion while in the female's category Taslima Yusuf was announced the winner.

Some 600 local and foreign golfers took part in the three day tournament.

Among others, club officials, Gemcon Group Vice Chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Director Kazi Inam Ahmed were present at the award-giving ceremony.