Energypac bags award as most sustainable power engineering company

Corporates

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:27 pm

Related News

Energypac bags award as most sustainable power engineering company

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:27 pm

Energypac Power Generation Ltd from Bangladesh has recently been honored as 'The Most Sustainable Power Engineering Company' by The Global Economics. 

A total of 12 business enterprises from around the world have been awarded at this year's edition, reads a press release.

The Global Economics Awards has been introduced with a view to recognising the contributions of the best market players in their respective fields. It identifies business entities that leave no stone unturned to come up with the best work and business practices to contribute to their regional and global economies. 

This year, Energypac has been acclaimed as the most sustainable power generation company from Bangladesh.  

Beginning the journey in 1982, Energypac has combined digitalisation and sustainability to provide solutions to make manufacturing cleaner, infrastructure more energy efficient and offer access to clean energy. Energypac offers a wide range of power products and services in different categories such as power transmission and distribution, power generation, energy-efficient luminaires and renewable energy and management.

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said on this occasion, "We are so happy to be recognised as the most sustainable power engineering company. Energypac believes in marching forward and carrying out developments using clean energy and methods. This award will inspire us to be more committed to our vision as a company." 

It is mentionable that Energypac has been honored with different awards in the previous years for its commitment and contributions. Some of those include Gold Medal, National Export Trophy in the categories of "electric and electronic products", HSBC-The Daily Star Climate Award 2011 and National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award.

Energypac

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says