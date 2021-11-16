Sonali Bank signs agreement with Trust Axiata to offer digital services

Sonali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with mobile financial service operator Trust Axiata Digital Limited to ensure different services online.

Sonali Bank General Manager Md Abu Sayed and Trust Axiata acting Chief Executive Officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at a city hotel on Monday, reads a press release.

Sonali Bank customers now can pay their different utility services bills through Trust Axiata Pay (TAP).

Besides, the customers can also send their money to TAP too.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Trust Axiata Limited Director Major General Shakil Ahmed, Board of Directors members of Sonali Bank, deputy managing directors and other high ups of the two organisations were present on the occasion.