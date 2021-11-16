Sonali Bank signs agreement with Trust Axiata to offer digital services

Banking

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 05:30 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank signs agreement with Trust Axiata to offer digital services

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 05:30 pm

Sonali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with mobile financial service operator Trust Axiata Digital Limited to ensure different services online. 

Sonali Bank General Manager Md Abu Sayed and Trust Axiata acting Chief Executive Officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at a city hotel on Monday, reads a press release. 

Sonali Bank customers now can pay their different utility services bills through Trust Axiata Pay (TAP). 

Besides, the customers can also send their money to TAP too. 

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Trust Axiata Limited Director Major General Shakil Ahmed, Board of Directors members of Sonali Bank, deputy managing directors and other high ups of the two organisations were present on the occasion. 

Sonali Bank Limited / Trust Axiata Digital Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10