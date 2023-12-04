Source tax on land registration cut again

NBR

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

Source tax on land registration cut again

The NBR has also specified the types of land that will not be subject to any registration tax

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:59 pm
Caption: Illustration: TBS
Caption: Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has reduced the land registration source tax by Tk30,000 per katha for areas of Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chattogram districts which have not been developed by the government or any private party.

The NBR in this regard issued a statutory regulatory order on 30 November, which was published on Monday. 

The maximum source tax per katha in all mouzas of Dohar, Nawabganj, Keraniganj, Savar and Dhamrai Upazilas of Dhaka will now be Tk20,000, instead of Tk50,000.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For the same category of land in all the mouzas of Khulshi, Panchlaish, Pahartali, Halishahar and Kotwali of Chattogram, the maximum source tax has come down to Tk50,000 per katha.

The same rate of tax source reduction is also applicable to the identical lands in Sonargaon, Fatullah, Siddhirganj and Bandar thanas of Narayanganj, and Gazipur Sadar, Bason, Konabari, Gacha and Tongi of Gazipur.   

Additionally, the NBR order has also specified the types of land that will not be subject to any registration tax.

Earlier, source tax on land registration witnessed a two-fold hike in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, resulting in a sharp decline in registrations.

Later, in October this year, the NBR reduced the source tax to encourage land registration.

Top News

Source tax / Land Registration / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

13h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

6h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

1h | TBS Economy
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

1h | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

2h | TBS World
Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

3h | TBS Stories