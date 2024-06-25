Petrobangla pays Tk5,000cr in tax arrears

NBR

Jasim Uddin
25 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:31 pm

Related News

Petrobangla pays Tk5,000cr in tax arrears

The amount was arranged thru interest-free long-term loan

Jasim Uddin
25 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:31 pm
Petrobangla pays Tk5,000cr in tax arrears

The Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) paid Tk5,000 crore in arrears for value added tax (VAT) on Monday and Tuesday. 

However, the total amount owed by this organisation to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources was Tk37,549 crore till March of this year, sources from the government-owned company said.

They said Petrobangla has faced financial challenges in meeting its fuel import costs, resulting in long-standing non-payment of duties, taxes, and income tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The situation worsened due to the increased dollar exchange rate and rising LNG prices, they added.

A senior official from Petrobangla, wishing anonymity, said they decided to settle their dues by securing interest-free long-term loans. The loan has a repayment plan spanning 15 years of grace period and a total repayment period of 20 years.

Under this arrangement, Tk5,000 crore in VAT arrears has been paid to the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU)added the official. 

Before clearing the VAT arrears, Petrobangla's outstanding taxes amounted to Tk22,584 crore, with additional dues of Tk14,965 crore in income tax and import duties, according to NBR data. 

Discussions between the finance ministry and Petrobangla had been ongoing for a while, considering options like book adjustments for debt settlement. However, a decision was made last May to make a partial cash payment towards the arrears.

Besides Petrobangla, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and its affiliated marketing companies collectively owe about Tk17,226 crore in arrears. 

Specifically, BPC owes Tk6,899 crore in income tax, VAT, and duties. Other entities with outstanding dues include Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution (Tk2,284 crore), Padma Oil Company (Tk2,145 crore), Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd (Tk1,735 crore), and Meghna Petroleum Limited (Tk1,028 crore).

Top News

Petrobangla / tax / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

9h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

12h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

10m | Videos
Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

3h | Videos
The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

2h | Videos
Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

40m | Videos