NBR to observe VAT Day, VAT Week through various programmes

NBR

BSS
08 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

NBR to observe VAT Day, VAT Week through various programmes

The revenue board has chalked out various programmes to hold the National VAT Day on 10 December and the National VAT Week from 10-15 December

BSS
08 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:43 pm
NBR to observe VAT Day, VAT Week through various programmes

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will observe the VAT Day and VAT Week in the capital and other divisional cities this month with the theme "Pay VAT online, take part in nation building."

The revenue board has chalked out various programmes to hold the National VAT Day on 10 December and the National VAT Week from 10-15 December.

However, due to the Covid situation, several programmes including the procession on VAT Day have been cancelled this time.

Besides, NBR will organise seminars in VAT offices and special services will also be provided in there.

Regarding the VAT day, NBR member (VAT implementation) Abdul Mannan Sikdar told BSS that although many programmes have been cancelled on VAT Day this time due to the Covid-19 situation, initiatives have been taken to provide special services to the taxpayers in all VAT offices.

He said special emphasis is being laid on raising VAT awareness among the taxpayers during this year's VAT Day and VAT Week.

Customers will be notified via SMS from 10 to 15 December through all mobile companies in the country as part of important VAT related promotional activities.

Extensive publicity has been taken in radio, television, print and online media. In addition, stickers and leaflets are being distributed.

Like the previous years, the highest taxpayers and organisations would be given honour in the production, services and business sectors.

On the VAT Day on 10 December, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will be present at the award giving ceremony at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB).

Top News

NBR / National Board of Revenue (NBR) / National VAT Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

27m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study