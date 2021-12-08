NBR to observe VAT Day, VAT Week through various programmes

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will observe the VAT Day and VAT Week in the capital and other divisional cities this month with the theme "Pay VAT online, take part in nation building."

The revenue board has chalked out various programmes to hold the National VAT Day on 10 December and the National VAT Week from 10-15 December.

However, due to the Covid situation, several programmes including the procession on VAT Day have been cancelled this time.

Besides, NBR will organise seminars in VAT offices and special services will also be provided in there.

Regarding the VAT day, NBR member (VAT implementation) Abdul Mannan Sikdar told BSS that although many programmes have been cancelled on VAT Day this time due to the Covid-19 situation, initiatives have been taken to provide special services to the taxpayers in all VAT offices.

He said special emphasis is being laid on raising VAT awareness among the taxpayers during this year's VAT Day and VAT Week.

Customers will be notified via SMS from 10 to 15 December through all mobile companies in the country as part of important VAT related promotional activities.

Extensive publicity has been taken in radio, television, print and online media. In addition, stickers and leaflets are being distributed.

Like the previous years, the highest taxpayers and organisations would be given honour in the production, services and business sectors.

On the VAT Day on 10 December, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will be present at the award giving ceremony at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB).