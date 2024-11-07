NBR nominates six officials for C&F agent attachment process

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has nominated six of its officials to continue the process of attachment of C&F agents of importers.

The officials are Farhad Khan Pathan, Rajeev Das, Md Mutarrif, Md Habibul Islam, Md Ruhul Amin and Shamsun Nahar.

In order to ensure transparency, accountability and prevent fraud in the customs clearance process, the process of linking the designated C&F agents of the importer to the Asycuda World System is ongoing through the Bangladesh Customs Agent Management System website, the NBR says.

Presently, importing companies under IM-4 can take up the C&F agent nomination process through the mentioned website.

According to the instructions of the National Board of Revenue, the applications filed in various offices, customs houses and land customs stations, related VAT commissionerates and IT officers are taking the process of entry into the Asycuda World system after the approval of the operations manager or the responsible officer.

Due to the transfer of IT officers posted at Customs House, Chittagong, Customs House, Dhaka, Customs House, Benapole and Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Khulna and Sylhet to other offices, the process of connecting importer's designated C&F agent is being hampered.

The responsible officers will take the necessary access to the Bangladesh Customs Agent Management System and the Asycuda World System and will undertake the process of managing the system subject to the approval of the Operations Manager or the responsible officer of the application offices of the importing establishments under IM-4.