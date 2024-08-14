Abdur Rahman Khan appointed new NBR chairman

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:50 pm

Abdur Rahman Khan appointed new NBR chairman

Earlier in the day,  Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was removed from the post of chairman of the revenue board

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan. File Photo: Collected
NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan. File Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Financial Institutions Division Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan as the new chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The public administration ministry issued a circular today (14 August) appointing Rahman as the new NBR chief.

Earlier in the day,  Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was removed from the post of chairman of the revenue board.

A circular was issued cancelling his contractual appointment and relieving him from duty.

Although Muneem's tenure as NBR chairman expired earlier this year, the government appointed him on a contractual basis for two more years.

"The remaining term of his (Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem) contractual appointment as NBR chairman has been cancelled," said the order of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday.

However, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the demoted officers and employees within the NBR have been protesting for the past one week demanding his resignation or removal.

NBR employees staged a protest at the agency's headquarters on 8 August, demanding timely promotions and the removal of administration cadre officers from key positions, including Muneem.

On Monday, they gave a 24-hour ultimatum demanding Muneem's resignation. Otherwise, they threatened to go on a work abstention.

Apart from NBR employees, a section of businessmen were also demanding the resignation of the NBR chairman on the charges of harassment, bribery and corruption in various offices of NBR.

