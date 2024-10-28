NBR Advisory Committee seeks stakeholder proposals for reforms

The newly formed five-member Advisory Committee, tasked with recommending reforms for the National Board of Revenue (NBR), has begun reaching out to stakeholders for input on pro-people changes.

The committee is sending letters to private sector associations, including the FBCCI, MCCI, ICCB and ERF, seeking proposals to guide its reform efforts.

"We are actively reaching out to stakeholders for their suggestions," committee member and former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid told UNB.

The committee, which meets regularly, is committed to preparing well-researched recommendations, he added.

Formed by the interim government through a gazette notification, the committee comprises former NBR chairmen Muhammad Abdul Mazid and Nasiruddin Ahmed, along with three former NBR members — M Delowar Hossain, Farid Uddin and Aminur Rahman.

The committee will advise on a range of areas, including fiscal policy reforms, revenue administration, institutional modernisation and citizen engagement.

According to the gazette, the committee is expected to provide recommendations on enhancing NBR's institutional capacity, improving governance, and broadening citizen engagement in tax policy.

The NBR Board Administration member has been assigned to support the committee's secretarial needs.

In a show of commitment, the committee members have unanimously agreed to work without remuneration. "We are dedicated to making a positive impact on the country and society, so we've chosen to forgo payment," Mazid said.

Despite the committee's proactive stance, certain procedural concerns remain, particularly regarding the consistency of implementation.

Sources familiar with the process indicated that the gazette does not specify a timeframe for completing the committee's work, nor does it clarify whom the committee should report to.

Besides, there is no indication regarding committee leadership, creating ambiguity around who should direct the secretarial duties and call meetings.

Business leaders have also voiced concerns, questioning the potential for genuine reform when the committee comprises only former NBR officials, some of whom they believe did not implement substantial changes during their tenures.

The interim government, which took office on August 8 following the August 5 student-led movement that ousted the Sheikh Hasina administration, has introduced several reform initiatives across various sectors, including the formation of this NBR advisory committee.

In recent discussions with the NBR, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed emphasised ethical tax collection, urging officials to avoid pressuring taxpayers and to focus instead on expanding the tax base.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding tax revenue for the national exchequer without any losses through inefficiencies or mismanagement.