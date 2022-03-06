Import tariff cut for sugar extended till 15 May

The government has decided to extend the reduced regulatory duty on sugar import for another two and a half months, according to notifications from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

"The existing 20% reduced duty benefit on the import of sugar has been extended till 15 May to keep the market checked during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan," a source close to the NBR's customs department told The Business Standard.

The reduced tariff facility will be effective from 1 March, as per the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued by NBR in this regard on 2 March.

Earlier, the regulatory duty on sugar imports was reduced from 30% to 20%, which ended on 28 February.