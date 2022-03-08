Govt mulls withdrawal of VAT on edible oil import

NBR

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Govt mulls withdrawal of VAT on edible oil import

According to TCB, edible oil price rose by more than 24% in a year

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:21 pm
Govt mulls withdrawal of VAT on edible oil import

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is considering withdrawing the value added tax (VAT) on import of edible oils to restrain soaring prices in the country.

However, no final decision has been made in this regard yet, according to NBR sources.

Earlier, the government reduced the regulatory duty on sugar imports from 30% to 20% and in a recent move extended that benefit for another two and a half months to stabilise the market.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce have urged the NBR several times to withdraw VAT on edible oil imports.

On Monday, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also urged the government to withdraw VAT for three months.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official at the NBR told TBS, "We are reviewing the commerce ministry's proposal for reducing edible oil price. But, no decision has been made so far. Once made, it will come into effect quickly."  

Currently, there is an imposition of 15% VAT on edible oil at the import level. Moreover, there is another 15% VAT imposed at the retail level, which is adjustable with the import VAT.

However, the total amount of VAT importers need to pay has gone up as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market, which created a downward pressure from importers to consumers.

As prices continue to soar in the last two months, demand for VAT exemption was reiterated from various quarters.

Despite the commerce ministry's request, the NBR does not recommend reducing VAT. In a recent pre-budget meeting, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem argued against the exemption proposal.

Traders wanted government approval to hike the price of edible oil by Tk12 per litre on 27 February but the commerce ministry, in a meeting, suspended the price hike procedures.

Since then, prices of edible oil have been skyrocketing. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), edible oil prices rose by more than 24% in one year.

Economy / Markets / Top News

vat / edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market