Exporters for continuation of 0.5% source tax for 5 years 

NBR

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Exporters for continuation of 0.5% source tax for 5 years 

A 20-year tax holiday sought for the meat processing industry considering its export potential

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:39 pm
Exporters for continuation of 0.5% source tax for 5 years 

The Exporters Association of Bangladesh (EAB) has urged the government to continue 0.5% tax deducted at sources, widely known as source tax, on exports for at least five years in a bid to keep up Bangladesh's export competitiveness amid the ongoing crises – soaring production costs, falling rates of taka against dollar and surging freight charges. 

The exporters also demanded to consider the source tax as the final settlement for the earnings so that they need not recalculate it in their income tax files, said a press release. 

EAB President Abdus Salam Murshedy recently submitted the proposals to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) seeking its attention in formulating the national budget for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.

The association also demanded a continuation of 12% corporate tax for export-oriented industries and 10% for green factories, and withdrawal of tax on cash incentives against exports. 

Among others, it proposed to ensure a rebate facility for capital machinery import, withdraw value-added tax on products and services purchased for producing export items, and lift import duties on chemicals used in effluent treatment plants. 

The EAB also proposed the revenue board provide a 20-year tax holiday to the meat processing industry for its promising boom.

Economy / Top News

exporters / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

8h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

9h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

9h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

33m | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

2h | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

5h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives