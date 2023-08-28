EFD-using businesses to pay penalties for not issuing invoices: NBR

NBR

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

EFD-using businesses to pay penalties for not issuing invoices: NBR

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a General Order on Monday, outlining the legal measures for businesses for not using the Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) or neglecting to issue invoices through the device.

The business organisations that will be selected to use EFD are required to pay penalties of Tk10,000 for not issuing invoices through the device, according to NBR officials.  

Importantly, businesses caught not using EFD machines and found to have understated evaded VAT amounts during inspections could face penalties ranging from 50% to 100% of the evaded money, along with paying the evaded amount.

However, experts on VAT law clarified that under section 82 of the law, non-compliance with orders could result in penalties of Tk10,000.

The General Order also elucidates the particular process of selecting organisations for EFD deployment and provides detailed operational guidelines.

The EFD system was launched last week after nearly six years of extensive discussions.

Genex Infosys Limited, a private company, has been entrusted with the responsibility of installing and monitoring EFD machines on behalf of the NBR. The deployment will cover three zones in Dhaka and Chattogram, targeting around 25 different types of business establishments.

These are hotels, restaurants, fast food shops, decorators, caterers, motor garages, workshops, dockyards, advertising firms, printing presses, community centres, sweetmeat shops, jewellery stores, furniture outlets, courier services, beauty parlours, fitness centres, coaching centres, clubs, ready-made garment shops, electric and electronic appliance stores, shopping centres, markets, departmental stores, general stores, super shops, small and medium-sized stores, laundries, cinema halls, and security services.

Bangladesh / Top News

electronic fiscal device (EFD) / NBR / Invoice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

6h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

5m | TBS SPORTS
bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh