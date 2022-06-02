Ctg customs to auction 102 lots of products on 8 June

On 8 June, Chattogram Customs House will auction 102 lots of products, including three vehicles imported from Japan.

A Japanese Toyota brand private car worth Tk18.52 lakh, and a Nissan Atlas pick-up van worth Tk71.98 lakh, will also be up for sale at the auction. The two vehicles have previously been put up for auction eight and five times respectively, with no success.

Another Japanese Toyota brand ex-fielder worth Tk20.38 lakh will also be up for sale at the auction next Wednesday. It has previously been put up for auction three times, Chattogram Customs House sources said.

Other products to be auctioned include sandals, garment fabrics, readymade garments, water filters, plastic hangers, metal frames, battery lids, washing chemicals, finishing agents, hydrochloric acid, dye acid HP, calendars and diaries, chairs, tires, green tea, egg incubators, polybags, laboratory equipment, capital machinery with accessories, PVC compounds, soil stabilisers, sulfuric acid, and textile chemicals.

Ali Reza Haider, deputy commissioner (Auction Branch) at Chattogram Customs House, said interested buyers will be able to collect catalogues and tender documents from KM Corporation's Majhir ghat office, the auction office of Chattogram Customs House, and it's Dhaka Motijheel office, till 6 June.

Tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box from 9 am to 2 pm on 6-7 June, he added.

Importers do not unload goods imported from different countries from the port for many reasons. When importers do not take legitimate goods from the port in time, customs takes initiative to auction those goods.

As per the rules, a release notice is issued and importers have to take possession of imported goods within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.