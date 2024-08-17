Chattogram customs house to remain open on Saturday

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 12:20 am

Due to the accumulation of customs-related work resulting from the recent anti-discrimination student movement and political unrest, the Chattogram Customs House will remain open on Saturday, a public holiday. This decision aims to expedite pending tasks.

In an office order issued by Deputy Commissioner Imam Ghazali on behalf of the Chattogram Customs Commissioner on 15 August, it was announced that the office will be operational on Saturday, with official activities continuing as usual.

However, some stakeholders have raised concerns that keeping the Customs House open might not offer significant benefits if the banks are closed. Since taxes must be deposited in the bank, and documentation is handled at the Customs House, the effectiveness of the extended hours may be limited if banking services are unavailable.

Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, General Secretary of the Chittagong Customs Agents Association, said that while the Customs House will be open on Saturday, it remains uncertain whether the banks will also be open. Without bank services, the advantage of having the Customs House operational may be minimal.

