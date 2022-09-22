20% year-on-year growth: NBR collected record Tk8,733cr VAT in August

NBR

UNB
22 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

20% year-on-year growth: NBR collected record Tk8,733cr VAT in August

UNB
22 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 05:22 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

National Board of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk8,733 crore of revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in August – showing a 20% year-on-year growth.

NBR's collected VAT revenue in August is Tk519 crore more than the target.

In this regard, NBR member (VAT) Moinul Khan said that government expenditure has decreased due to cost-cutting measures. Still, due to various initiatives and efforts, more VAT has been collected.

Generally, more VAT is collected from government purchases than from the private sector. This time there is an exception, he said.

In the first two months of the current financial year, collection of income tax, VAT, and customs amounts to Tk40,270 crore, which is Tk3,319 crore less than the target. In the current financial year, the total revenue target is Tk3.70 lakh crore.

According to NBR sources, in the first two months, Tk10,373 crore have been collected in the income tax sector and Tk14,863 crore in the customs sector.

In July-August, VAT from 30 small sectors amounted to Tk4,869 crore. On the other hand, Tk10,165 crore VAT has been collected from the private sector – retail and wholesale, rod-cement, hotels, and restaurants.

Economy / Top News

NBR / VAT collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

8h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

3h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

7h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

7h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 