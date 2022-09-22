20% year-on-year growth: NBR collected record Tk8,733cr VAT in August

National Board of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk8,733 crore of revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in August – showing a 20% year-on-year growth.

NBR's collected VAT revenue in August is Tk519 crore more than the target.

In this regard, NBR member (VAT) Moinul Khan said that government expenditure has decreased due to cost-cutting measures. Still, due to various initiatives and efforts, more VAT has been collected.

Generally, more VAT is collected from government purchases than from the private sector. This time there is an exception, he said.

In the first two months of the current financial year, collection of income tax, VAT, and customs amounts to Tk40,270 crore, which is Tk3,319 crore less than the target. In the current financial year, the total revenue target is Tk3.70 lakh crore.

According to NBR sources, in the first two months, Tk10,373 crore have been collected in the income tax sector and Tk14,863 crore in the customs sector.

In July-August, VAT from 30 small sectors amounted to Tk4,869 crore. On the other hand, Tk10,165 crore VAT has been collected from the private sector – retail and wholesale, rod-cement, hotels, and restaurants.