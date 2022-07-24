Wheat prices drop Tk100 per maund in two days

Markets

Omar Faruque
24 July, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 11:22 pm

Related News

Wheat prices drop Tk100 per maund in two days

Omar Faruque
24 July, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 11:22 pm
Wheat prices drop Tk100 per maund in two days
  • In a space of just two days since the Russia-Ukraine agreement was reached, wheat prices have dropped Tk100 per maund at the Khatunganj wholesale market
  • Driven by the war, wheat prices earlier reached their all-time high – Indian and Canadian varieties at Tk1,650 and Tk2,150 respectively –in mid-May.
  • Before the conflict broke out in late February, Indian and Canadian varieties were sold for just Tk900 and Tk1,100 respectively.
  • On February 24, the day the war started, wheat was sold at $916 per tonne in the world market. In just two weeks, the grain price hit $1,421 on 7 March. 
  • On Sunday, wheat was sold for just $755 per tonne in the world market

Bangladesh's wheat market has started cooling down from a record high following an agreement between Russia and Ukraine – two of the world's major grain baskets – to use the Black Sea for grain exports.  

In the space of just two days since the deal was reached, wheat prices have dropped Tk100 per maund (37.32 kg) at Chattogram's Khatunganj, the country's largest wholesale market for consumer goods.

According to importers and wholesalers, as an outcome of the agreement, wheat prices have started to fall in the international market which has also impacted the Bangladesh market.

At Khatunganj, Indian wheat is selling at Tk1,400 per maund, down from Tk1,500 at the end of the last week.

The price of wheat imported from Canada has also decreased by Tk80 per maund from Tk2,000 at the end of last week.

Driven by the war, wheat prices reached their all-time high – Indian and Canadian varieties at Tk1,650 and Tk2,150 respectively –in mid-May.

However, before the conflict broke out in February, Indian and Canadian varieties were sold for just Tk900 and Tk1,100 respectively.

According to wholesalers, even six months ago, the wheat price was Tk900-1000 per maund but, after the conflict started, the price skyrocketed, exceeding Tk2,150. The flour price in the country has also soared almost twice as a result.

As the demand for wheat is the highest in the country after rice as a food grain, common people are in trouble due to the usual price in its prices. However, as wheat prices are falling in the international market as well as in the domestic market, they think that the price of flour may come down soon.

Aman Ullah, the proprietor of Aman Enterprise, a wheat wholesaler at Khatunganj, said in the last two days, the price of the grain has dropped at least Tk80-100 per maund.

He said that prices are likely to fall further if Europe's wheat supply normalises globally.

Importers say due to the Russia-Ukraine agreement, wheat and other food grains can be imported at low prices. Even if Bangladesh does not import goods from Russia and Ukraine, it will get the benefits of the price drop in the global market.

Because food grains can be imported from various countries of Eastern Europe through a third country or through agencies of those countries, they added.

Currently, the wheat harvesting season has started in several countries of Central Europe. In the next few months, the harvesting season of several leading foodgrains producing countries such as Canada, Argentina and Australia will begin.

Due to this in the upcoming season, the global foodgrains market will remain stable in a downward trend. They expect as a top importer of consumer goods, Bangladesh's product market will go down.

Nurul Alam, the proprietor of A Zaman and Brothers, a consumer goods importer, said there have been several positive changes in the Western world over the Russia-Ukraine issue, which will play a major role in the global economy.

However, due to an appreciation of the dollar in the domestic market and the high freight costs, Bangladesh may not get 100% of its benefits, but he thinks that the upward trend in the price of the country's commodity market will go down gradually.

According to the Chattogram customs, 40 lakh tonnes of wheat has been imported into the country in fiscal 2021-22, which was 54.43 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal year.

The import was 64.34 lakh tonnes, 56.29 lakh tonnes and 58.81 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 fiscal years respectively.

The day after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the wheat prices became unstable in the international market. According to Investing.com, on February 24, the day the war started, wheat was sold at $916 per tonne. After a day of continuous increases, in just two weeks, the grain price hit $1,421 on 7 March. 

However, the wheat was sold for only $755 per tonne in the world market on Sunday. That means the price of wheat has returned to the pre-war level. 

 

Economy / Top News

wheat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

14h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

5h | Videos
Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

8h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online