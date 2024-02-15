Walmart wants to work more closely with Bangladesh: Salman

A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected

The world's biggest retail chain shop Walmart has expressed interest in working more closely with Bangladesh, Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (15 February).

Salman added that Walmart may work together with the Bangladeshi business entities to include new products like-processed agro food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packed spices, jute based products and manmade fiber based RMG.

He disclosed the information during a meeting with Walmart's Executive Vice President Andrea Albright at his Gulshan office in the city, said a press statement.

Walmart's Vice President for Global Affairs and Business Diplomacy Paul Dyke, among others, was present at the meeting.

The Walmart delegation expressed their willingness to buy diversified products from Bangladesh.

They noticed that newly formed Awami League government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is approaching towards greater stability and better economic development.

Speaking at the meeting, Salman also informed the delegation that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all concerned to ensure a safe working environment in all the industries of the country.

"The garment as well as other industries of the country is turning around rapidly through managing the consequences of Corona and Russia-Ukraine war," he said.

"Many of Bangladesh's garment factories have passed the world's highest standards of testing," he also said.

He expressed his views that along with the manufacturers, the buyer organizations should also play a proper contributory role for ensuring compliance in the industries.

Andrea Albright, executive vice president of Walmart, said, "Bangladesh's RMG has a reputation around the world. Walmart has long been involved in the import of clothing from this country.

"Although the purchase order decreased a little during the corona epidemic and Ukraine-Russia war, I hope it will increase now and will be buying few new products as discussed today"

