Traders struggle as soaring poultry, beef prices keep customers away 

Traders in the city are experiencing a sales decline as low- and middle-income people reduce their purchases due to the recent increase in prices for chicken, egg, beef, and mutton.

They reported a significant drop in profits as the demand for these products decreases while more capital is required to purchase them.

They said the price of chicken was Tk160 per kg a month ago and now it is Tk230 per kg. Beef is currently selling at Tk750 per kg which was Tk700 a month earlier. On the other hand, mutton is now selling at Tk1,100 per kg.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data shows that broiler chicken prices have increased by about 39.8% in one month.

Meanwhile, the prices of eggs have increased by 10% in one month and are now selling at Tk140 to Tk145 per dozen. As a result, egg sales have declined by 30%, as per the TCB.

Shah Alam, a beef seller in the Kanthal Bagan Market, said the sales of meat have decreased in recent days due to the price hike.

"Other ingredients including oil and spices needed to cook one kg of meat cost around Tk150. I used to sell around 160 kg of meat per day three months earlier. Now, we sell the same amount of meat in two shops," he said.

He mentioned that previously, all the meat in his shop would be sold out by noon. However, now they are unable to sell all the meat even during the whole day.

"People are now buying less meat than before. Those who used to buy 5kg of meat a week now take only 2kg. However, those who used to buy one kg have stopped eating meat due to the financial crisis," he added.

"Previously, there used to be a rush of buyers for beef on Fridays. During that time, we were able to sell the meat from two cattle. Nowadays, I have to refrigerate the unsold meat from the day," Shah Alam explained.

Despite the decrease in chicken prices by Tk10 per kg, from Tk240 to Tk230 per kg this week, customers are still limiting their consumption of chicken.

Mohammad Salam, a salesman at a chicken shop in Kanthal Bagan, said that the sales have declined by one-third.

"Earlier we used to sell chicken worth about Tk30,000 per day, now the amount has come down to Tk20,000," he said.

Noor Nabi, a chicken seller from Karwan Bazar, mentioned that his shop used to sell chicken worth Tk60,000 to Tk70,000 per day. However, now his sales have dropped to Tk20,000 per day.

Mohammad Rahat from the Mohammadpur area of the city said that he has not bought beef in the last six months.

"Now the chicken price is going out of reach. The government should increase the sales of some products at a subsidised price for more people," he said.

The sales of daily commodities, such as edible oil, rice, and flour, have also declined in various markets throughout the city.

Mohammad Mamun, a salesman at Sadia Rice Agency in Kanthal Bagan Market, said that their sales have dropped by 30% in the last two months.

"Customers are now buying coarse rice instead of thin rice and preferring palm oil instead of soybean oil. Many families have shifted to the villages from the city due to the economic crisis," he said.

He further said, "It is becoming difficult for us to sustain the business. Our daily expenses including the rent of the shop and warehouse, staff and labour costs are around Tk5,000. How will we survive?"

Monjurul Kabir, a private job holder who came to the market to buy daily essentials, said, "I am struggling to meet the daily expenses. I bought a gourd for Tk70, one kg of okra at Tk100 and small stinging catfish at Tk400 per kg."

Ali Hossain, a salesperson at Yasin General Store in Karwan Bazar, said, "Even a month ago, daily sales were Tk30,000 to Tk40,000. Now, the amount has come down from Tk12,000 to Tk15,000 per day. Low-income people and the middle class have reduced buying daily commodities."

He said that compared to last week, the prices of split peas have increased by Tk10 per kg to Tk90 and the prices of aromatic rice increased by Tk10 per kg to Tk142.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables have increased by Tk10 per kg in a week. Currently, eggplant is selling at Tk70 per kg, gourd at Tk100, and pointed gourd at Tk 100 per kg.

The prices of rice have increased by Tk1-Tk2 within one week as miniket is selling at Tk74-Tk75 per kg, BR-28 Tk55-Tk58 per kg and nazir shail at Tk82-Tk90 per kg.