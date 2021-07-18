Traders fear loss despite shoppers’ rush

Shopping malls in the capital received slightly fewer customers on Sunday compared to the big rush of Eid shoppers they had witnessed in the previous three days.

Many shop owners feared that they might suffer losses and would not be able to meet their monthly expenses and pay workers' salaries and bonuses.

"It is never possible to make one month's sale in just a week. We are still doubtful about giving salaries and bonuses to the employees during this Eid," said Md Rafiq, owner of Moonlight Fashion in Aziz Super Market.

"Besides, a 14-day lockdown is coming after Eid again. All traders are very worried about their businesses. We do not even know if the lockdown will end after 14 days or will it be extended," said Rafiq.

Md Ismail, owner of Neel Craft, said, "Our sales were good in the last three days, but it is less today. We hope that sales will increase in the afternoon, but it will not be like the previous three days."

He also said, "Our sales have not reached the expected target. I even fear that we may not be able to pay the shop rent, workers' salaries, and bonuses."

"I have not been able to provide the previous month's salary to the workers yet. Actually, the university students are the main customers of Aziz Super Market. The closure of the educational institutions has set us back," added Ismail.

Traders in the Mouchak and New Market, two of the busiest markets in Dhaka, also voiced similar concerns when The Business Standard talked with them on Sunday.

They said there were a lot of people in the markets in the last three days, but most of them went there only to visit and see the products, not to buy much.

However, some wholesale traders in Chandni Chawk and Aziz Market said their sales were satisfactory and they were able to meet all kinds of expenses and provide bonuses to the workers.

Md Sagor, owner of Rain Fashion, said, "I am a wholesaler of Panjabi. Yesterday I sold out all my products which I made targeting this Eid. I have no problem providing salaries and bonuses to the workers."

He further said, "I do not know why some traders are hiding their actual sales information. I think most of the shops in Aziz Market made good sales in the last three days."

Owner of Kashmir Fashion Omor Faruk, a wholesale trader in Chandni Chawk market, said, "From Thursday night to Friday night, traders here had no rest as they remained busy serving customers the entire time."

"Most of the Eid sales which were expected in this wholesale market have taken place in those two days," he added.