TCB to start selling products through family card from 20 Mar 

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 06:48 pm

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell products at affordable prices across the country through Family Card from 20 to 31 March in the first phase.

One crore beneficiary families will get two liters of soybean oil  at Tk110 per liter, two kg of sugar at Tk55 and two kg of lentils at Tk 65.

The second phase of TCB sales through family cards will start from 3 April as disclosed at a press conference attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at TCB Bhaban in Karwan Bazar on Friday (18 March).

Some 87,10,000 people from all over the country except Dhaka and Barishal will be able to buy products through this special card.

Twelve lakh beneficiary families of Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations and 90 thousand beneficiary families of Barishal City Corporation will have to buy products from TCB's mobile trucks.

In a written statement at the press conference, it was said that a total of one crore families of the country will be given products at subsidised prices.

Out of the list compiled to provide cash assistance to people of different classes and professions in the country during Covid-19, three million families are getting this special card.

Some 56,10,000 beneficiaries have been listed with the help of local people's representatives and district administration.

