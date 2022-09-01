Subsidised rice, flour hit markets

The government has begun selling subsidised rice and flour across the country through its Open Market Sell (OMS) and Food Friendly Program, bringing slight respite to low-income earners amid rising commodity prices.

Under the OMS programme, being implemented by the Directorate General of Food, rice and flour is being sold at Tk30 and Tk18 per kilogram, respectively.

People with family cards provided by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and low-income earners without cards will be able to avail the subsidised commodities.

Each person is allowed to buy up to 5kg of rice and 3kg of flour under the programme.

Low-income earners have welcomed the government initiatives.

Al Mamun, who came to buy rice at Charmatha intersection of Hilly Landport in Dinajpur, said prices of everything in the market are high while the income remains low.

He said there is no rice under Tk50 in the market. In this situation, getting rice for Tk30 is a bit of a relief.

Food Friendly Program

The government has also started distributing rice at the rate of Tk15 per kg among 50.10 lakh families under the Food Friendly Program that will run in September, October, November of this year, and March and April of the next year.

According to the food ministry, the government will need 751,575 tonnes of rice in five months to implement the programme.

A family will be able to buy up to 30kg of rice a month under the initiative.

According to the food ministry, rice and flour have been sold through 2363 sales centres across the country under the Food Friendly Program on Thursday. Only rice was sold in 1960 outlets, while rice and flour in 403 outlets.