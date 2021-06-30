Soybean oil prices down Tk4 per litre

Customers can now buy a litre of bottled soybean oil for Tk149 which was Tk153 per litre. Sold by measure, open soybean oil is Tk125 per litre.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonospoti Manufacturers Association announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, following a drop in international market prices for the oil.

The new price will be effective from Thursday across the country, according to a release signed by Md Nurul Islam, secretary of the association.

Earlier on 27 May, the association increased soybean oil prices by Tk9 per litre when the price of a litre bottle of soybean oil was set at Tk153, up from Tk144.

With the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and the coronavirus pandemic in mind, and after discussion, the Ministry of commerce and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission decided on the price reduction.

The new price for a five litre bottle of soybean oil has been set at Tk712, and palm oil is now Tk 108 per litre.