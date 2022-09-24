Sales gain momentum as Durga Puja nears 

● Sellers say sales are better this year than last year

● Shopping malls in the capital thronged with shoppers on Friday

● Clothing outlets offering special discounts to boost sales

● Saree and salwar kameez are in high demand this puja season

With Durga Puja, the biggest yearly festival of the Hindus, just around the corner, shopping at malls and supermarkets in the capital have gained momentum and sellers said their sales are better this season compared to the previous year.

Most fashion houses and clothing stores have brought in new collections on the occasion of the Durga Puja and are offering discounts to attract customers.

Preparations for the Durga Puja, which begins from 1 October, are at the final stages across the country.

Clothing stores have introduced fresh collections of dresses including three-pieces, jamdani sarees, katan sarees, lehengas, loom sarees, dhuti, short punjabi, shirt, t-shirt, pants and children's clothing.

Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, New Market and Mouchak Market in the capital thronged with shoppers on Friday.

On a visit to Bashundhara City Shopping Mall on Friday, sellers at every store were seen busy handling customers.

Geeta Rani Roy, who came to shop with her family from Old Dhaka said, "I purchased a saree for Tk2,000 for myself and a top and a three-piece for my daughter for Tk7,000."

Jackie Saha, who lives in the capital's Malibagh area, plans to celebrate the Durga puja with her family in Noakhali and she bought clothes for everyone.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"I bought saree for my mother, dhuti and punjabi for my father and shoes for the kids in the family," she said

"But the price of all items seemed at least 20% higher than last time," she added.

Azizul Hakim, the seller of Plus Point, a shop at the mall, said the sales are a little better than last time.

Sharifuzzaman Rana, manager of Deshi Dosh showroom in Bashundhara City shopping mall, told The Business Standard, "Our sales are going well. Around 80% of the customers who came today (Friday) were shopping on the occasion of Puja."

"However, earlier our sales jumped during the days apart from the weekends or holidays during the Durga Puja season, but now we witness increased sales only on Fridays and Saturdays," he added.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Ilias Ahmed, manager of Mbrella Fashion House, said, "We are offering a 50% discount on T-shirts on the occasion of Durga Puja. Our sales are going well."

There was a festive atmosphere at the West Court of Jamuna Future Park on Friday because of o a programme titled "Sharad Saje Biswarang Dada and Didi 2022 Saji-Sajai Porba", organised by Bishwo Rang fashion house.

Biplob Saha, owner of Bishwo Rang, told The Business Standard, "Sales are not as high as they used to be in earlier years. The cost of living has gone up, the prices of daily essentials are high, so people are buying less clothes. However, this year the sales are better than the last two years."

Saree sellers in Dhanmondi Hawkers Market, Chandni Chawk and Gausia Market were also busy tending to customers.

Shopkeepers and buyers said sarees and salwar-kameez are in high demand during the Puja season. Buyers are more interested in katan, georgette, silk and embroidered sarees. Tangail looms and Jamdani sarees were also in high demand.

Sales at imitation jewellery stores in New Market were also doing well as many women bought various ornaments including bangles, necklaces, and rings. Shopkeepers said vermilion, bangles and other accessories were selling very well.

Sales through digital marketplaces have also jumped ahead of Puja. Various sales campaigns are going on online, and the sales are also good, traders said. Many businesses are selling products both online and offline.

Hur Nusrat, a fashion outlet, has been selling products online as well as in its showroom in the capital. On the occasion of Puja, they have been selling "Puja Special One Piece Unique Designer Sarees".

Nusrat Akhter Lopa, owner at Hur Nusrat, told The Business Standard, "We have introduced many products this year. We have screen print, handloom, half silk, and khadi sarees. We are getting a good response from the customers during this Puja season."