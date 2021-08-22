Raw jute market being closely monitored: Minister

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said the raw jute market is being closely monitored to ensure the steady and uninterrupted supply of jute in the domestic market.

Accelerating the export of jute and jute products is also our top priority, he added.

The minister made the remarks addressing a meeting, on raw jute market management and the export of raw jute, at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute on Sunday, read a press release.

The minister said raw jute from different parts of the country has already started arriving at the markets.

"Jute production this year has been satisfactory and farmers are getting a good price," he added.

The minister said the Department of Jute has been instructed to take necessary steps to prevent unscrupulous traders from speculating in buying and selling raw jute.

"We have also instructed the department to keep a close watch so that illegal stockpiling can be prevented," he added.

Sunday's meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Mohammad Abdul Mannan, President of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA), Sheikh Sayed Ali, Chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA), Md Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, and Chairman of Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporters Association (BJGA), Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, among others.