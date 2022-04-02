Prices of essentials not to rise during Ramadan, assure businessmen

Markets

BSS
02 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

Prices of essentials not to rise during Ramadan, assure businessmen

BSS
02 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

There is no shortage of essential commodities in the country and the supply will remain stable during the Holy month of Ramadan, said manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of necessary commodities.

The businessmen gave such assurance at a meeting organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today held at FBCCI Icon in the capital.

The participants at the meeting also opined that there is no scope for price hike of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan.

While presiding over the meeting, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said the FBCCI has formed a 46-member market monitoring committee to keep the market stable during Ramadan while the committee will monitor whether 46 products are being sold at the prices fixed by the government.

He informed that the committee members will also collect and review the market prices of essential commodities, supply situation, production and international market prices and pay spot visits to the market.

Jashim said besides the government, businessmen also have responsibilities to control the market.

"During any festival, most countries of the world reduce the price of their products. But, prices go up in Bangladesh during festivals, particularly during Ramadan. Why? We have to change this culture here," he added.

Stating that the prices of various raw materials and commodities have gone up in the world market, the FBCCI president also demanded of the government to adjust tax and duties.

"Reducing duty and tax rates will not affect the government's revenue collection, as the prices and shipment costs are high, rather tax adjustment will provide relief to the consumers," the president added.

Jashim said that the FBCCI has written a letter to Bangladesh Bank to increase the existing working capital loan limit by at least 40 percent.

At the same time, he called for extending the loan moratorium facility till June 30, 2022.

The president of the country's apex trade body said that the FBCCI has formed a "monitoring cell" with businesses engaged in different sectors across the country to monitor the essentials market during Ramadan for controlling prices.

"I won't be the president of unscrupulous businesses. So, we have to try to control the market. We don't want to shoulder the blame of unscrupulous businessmen, so such illicit traders should be identified soon," he added.

Bangladesh Dal Babosayee Somity President Shafi Mahmud said they would try to reduce lentil price by Taka 2 to 4 per kg adding that its price would not increase during the Ramadan as there is sufficient stock.

Director of City group and president of the Bangladesh Oil Mills Association Biswajit Saha said that there is no chance to stockpile edible oil as they have to deliver the product within 15 days of the issuance of sales order.

Director of Finance and Operations of TK Group Shafiul Taslim said that the whole business community has to take responsibility for the market manipulation of a few unscrupulous businessmen.

"However, there is no fear of market volatility during Ramadan. The mill owners have enough oil and there will be no shortage of supply in the market," he assured.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, former vice President Md. Halal Uddin, Director M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, Harun or Rashid, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present, among others, at the discussion meeting.

Top News

essentials price / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

4h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

8h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

3h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

4h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

7h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh