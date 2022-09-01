Price of rice to come down as OMS, FFP start: Sadhan

Markets

BSS
01 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

Price of rice to come down as OMS, FFP start: Sadhan

BSS
01 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 05:31 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said that the price of rice would reduce in the markets as 'Food Friendly Programme (FFP)' and sale of rice under the open market sale (OMS) began in the country. 

He said this while talking to the journalists after the inauguration of rice-flour distribution among the beneficiaries on the Chapra Mosque premises in city's Azimpur area under the FFP and OMS programme started across the country today.

The food minister further said that three lakh metric tonnes of rice will be given every month under OMS and FFP.

Currently, the country has a storage of about 20 lakh tons of food grains, he said, adding that more wheat and rice will be imported in the days to come.

Mentioning that there is no shortage of rice in the country, he warned all concerned against making abnormal profit in rice.

Otherwise, strict action will be taken against those who make such illegal profit, he added.

The minister said that strict monitoring is being conducted in this regard.

The government has increased the number of OMS dealers three times for mitigating public sufferings and the number of OMS centres has also been raised to 2363 from 813.

According to officials, at each OMS center, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) cardholders will get 5 kg of rice twice a month at a price of Taka 30 per kg while common people who do not have TCB card will be given the same amount of rice against NID card.

Under the FFP, over 50 lakh families across the country will get 30 kg of rice per month at a price of Taka 15 per kg.

The FFP or 'Khaddo Bandhob Karmasuchi' and the OMS will continue alongside selling rice and flour among TCB cardholders at fair prices.

Five kilograms (kg) of rice and 2 kg of flour are being sold per person through OMS.

Rice will be sold openly in 50 trucks in Dhaka city and under the programme, 2 metric tons of rice per truck will be sold daily under OMS.

Rice will be distributed in the 'Food Friendly Programme for the next three months of September, October and November.

Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / Rice prices / OMS / Food Friendly Program (FFP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

5h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

7h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

8h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

37m | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

7h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries