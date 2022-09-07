Predictable Supply of Commodities: Delhi to consider Dhaka’s requests 'favourably'

Bangladesh has requested the Indian side for "predictable supply" of the essential food commodities from India such as rice, wheat, sugar, onion, ginger and garlic.

The Indian side conveyed that Bangladesh's requests will be "favourably considered" based on prevalent supply conditions in India, and all efforts will be made in this regard.

The issue came up for discussion at the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The two leaders appreciated the growth in bilateral trade, with India emerging as the largest export destination for Bangladesh in Asia, according to a 33-point joint statement issued on the outcome of the talks on Wednesday.

They also expressed satisfaction at the intensification of bilateral defence ties and also agreed for early finalization of projects under the Line of Credit for defence, which would be beneficial for both the countries.

India welcomed the finalization of initial procurement plans for vehicles for the Bangladesh Armed Forces in this regard and looked forward to enhancing bilateral defence ties.

The Indian side reiterated its request for implementing the 2019 MoU for providing a coastal radar system for greater maritime security, at an early date.

Directives on CEPA Negotiations

Bangladesh and India have agreed to start negotiations within the calendar year 2022 for signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Hasina and her Indian counterpart directed trade officials on both sides to complete these negotiations at the earliest and in time for Bangladesh's final graduation from LDC status.

The two leaders welcomed the recent finalization of a joint feasibility study which recommended that CEPA will be beneficial for both countries, according to the joint statement.

Modi on Tuesday said Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and their largest trade partner in the region.

With the expansion of connectivity between the two countries, and the development of trade infrastructure on the border, the two economies will be able to connect more with each other, support each other, Modi said, adding that their bilateral trade is growing rapidly.

During Modi's visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 last year, both sides discussed the prospects of entering into a CEPA.

To enhance trade between the two countries, both Prime Ministers underscored the need for removal of non-tariff barriers.

President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Abdul Matlub Ahmad has said the CEPA, now under discussion, will be a win-win for both the countries.

Reiterating the importance of facilitating trade between the two countries, Hasina and Modi stressed the urgent need for up-gradation of infrastructure and facilities at the Land Customs Stations/Land Ports, and for removal of port restrictions and other non-tariff barriers at identified Land Custom Stations, according to the joint statement.

The Indian side reiterated its request for at least one major land port without port restrictions or negative list of restrictions, on the border with Northeastern states of India, for easier market access, starting with ICP Agartala-Akhaura.

Both leaders welcomed the progress made on India's proposal to fund the development of a second freight gate at Petrapole-Benapole ICP and directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

PM Hasina is paying a four-day state visit to India from September 5-8 at the invitation of the Indian prime minister.

During the visit, she called on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy called on her.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's programme also includes launching of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship" for 200 descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel martyred or critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

She also addressed a business event, jointly organized by Indian and Bangladesh business communities on Wednesday.

Both prime ministers held a restricted meeting and tête-à-tête followed by delegation level talks on Tuesday.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties and shared values of democracy and pluralism, which is reflected in an all-encompassing bilateral partnership, based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends even a strategic partnership.

They recalled Modi's state visit in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, which was followed by the state visit of the President of India in December 2021, to attend the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh, as the guest of honour.