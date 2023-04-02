Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

Markets

Joynal Abedin Shishir
02 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:39 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
A fashion house in Old Dhaka has offered panjabi at Tk300 ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Muslims, to make the clothing item available for everyone amid the price rise of essentials when lower-income people's purchasing capacity seems to be out of control.

To add to the festivities, "Nobin Fashion" in Lalbagh is selling panjabis at a lower price than regular shops with a target of selling 10 lakh pieces this year.

As the Eid is gradually drawing closer, the fashion house is pulling in crowds of shoppers by attracting them with low-cost panjabis.  

Ismail Siraji, a customer at Nobin Fashion outlet, told The Business Standard, "The price of panjabis in this shop is way more affordable than other shops, with good quality and modern design. The quality of the clothes here is pretty fine".

"Like other years, I came here to buy panjabi for my son, to celebrate Eid," he added.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
The fashion house also has panjabis with a maximum price of Tk6,300 for customers with a higher budget.

Enamul Hasan, managing director of Nobin Fashion, said that he has been running this company to carry his father's business legacy to make panjabi available within everyone's reach.

"We are getting a good response on the occasion of Eid this year. Our outlets are crowded with customers every day. Our target is to sell 10 lakh panjabis this year," he added.

"Our aim is to dress men smartly within budget. We have panjabi, pajamas, kabli sets and loincloths for sale. We hope that everyone can buy panjabi and keep their relationships alive by giving the piece to loved ones," Enamul said further.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Established in 1988, the main branch of Nobin Fashion is located at Horonath Ghosh Road in Lalbagh.

Having 12 outlets in various parts of the capital, the company is now working to launch another 50 new outlets in Dhaka very soon and has a plan to open branches in district towns.

Nobin Fashion spends a part of the profit earned from panjabi sales for the poor and lower income people. Like other years, the company distributed iftar items to 1,000 people every day during this Ramadan, said managing director Enamul, adding that gift items will be distributed among the poor during Eid as well.

