Mobile courts fine onion traders Tk64,000 in Ctg

The Chattogram district administration conducted mobile courts in Chattogram city today led by six executive magistrates to maintain stability in onion prices and ensure a regular supply. Photo: TBS

Mobile courts operated by Chattogram district administration fined several onion traders Tk64,000 for lacking purchase receipts and selling onions at higher prices.

During the drives on Tuesday (12 December), the mobile courts filed 16 cases against the traders.

Executive Magistrate Md Towhidul Islam issued warnings to around 50 shops at Karnaphuli Market, Agrabad Chaumuhani, stressing the prohibition on selling more than 2 kg of onions to a single buyer.

In accordance with the current onion stock, the market committee cautioned all traders against retail prices exceeding Tk120.

Meanwhile, Executive Magistrate Himadri Khisha conducted a drive in Pahartali market and imposed Tk 10,000 fines in eight cases.



During the drive Karnaphuli market area, Executive Magistrate Md Umar Farooq fined two stores Tk30,00 for lacking purchase receipts and selling onions at higher prices.

Executive Magistrate Rakibul Islam conducted a raid in Chaktai Bazar area and realised Tk10,000 fine fine.

Meanwhile, a mobile court led by Magistrate Khairul Islam fined two shops Tk8,000 in Riazuddin Bazar.

On the other hand, Executive Magistrate Ferdous Ara, during a drive in Kazir Dewri Bazar, realized Tk6,000 fines.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman stated that mobile courts, comprising 21 executive magistrates, are overseeing operations in both wholesale and retail markets across 15 upazilas and the metropolis

The initiative will continue until onion prices are brought under control, he added.