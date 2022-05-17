Govt working to ensure fair, competitive market environment: Commerce minister 

Markets

TBS Report 
17 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:38 am

Related News

Govt working to ensure fair, competitive market environment: Commerce minister 

TBS Report 
17 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:38 am
Govt working to ensure fair, competitive market environment: Commerce minister 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that the Directorate of the National Consumer Right Protection is working to ensure fair and competitive environment in the market. 

"The ongoing campaign by the Directorate of National Consumer Right  Protection against edible oil stock is not aimed at harassing traders or anyone else. 

"Our goal is to give this message to everyone that the government is searching these edible stocks so that we can maintain a fair and competitive environment in the market," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Role of business organisations in ensuring fair competition in trade and commerce" organised by the Bangladesh Competition Commission at its office in Dhaka on Monday.

Competition Commission Chairperson Md Mofizul Islam presided over the seminar while President of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association Nazmul Hasan, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin and Director General of Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman spoke on the occasion.

Tipu Munshi said the government wants to create an atmosphere of trust in the country's market. 

The government will not give any opportunity of monopoly or oligopoly and that is why competition law has been enacted, he added. 

"Now it is important to ensure its proper use," the minister said, adding that the ongoing campaign of the Directorate of the National Consumer Right Protection was not intended to obstruct the activities of traders. 

"We want to give relief to the people. We need to ensure that anti-competitive activities do not exist in the market," he added.
 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / market / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

45m | Panorama
Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

20h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

21h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

30m | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

1h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

12h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives