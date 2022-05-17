Govt working to ensure fair, competitive market environment: Commerce minister 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that the Directorate of the National Consumer Right Protection is working to ensure fair and competitive environment in the market.

"The ongoing campaign by the Directorate of National Consumer Right Protection against edible oil stock is not aimed at harassing traders or anyone else.

"Our goal is to give this message to everyone that the government is searching these edible stocks so that we can maintain a fair and competitive environment in the market," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Role of business organisations in ensuring fair competition in trade and commerce" organised by the Bangladesh Competition Commission at its office in Dhaka on Monday.

Competition Commission Chairperson Md Mofizul Islam presided over the seminar while President of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association Nazmul Hasan, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin and Director General of Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman spoke on the occasion.

Tipu Munshi said the government wants to create an atmosphere of trust in the country's market.

The government will not give any opportunity of monopoly or oligopoly and that is why competition law has been enacted, he added.

"Now it is important to ensure its proper use," the minister said, adding that the ongoing campaign of the Directorate of the National Consumer Right Protection was not intended to obstruct the activities of traders.

"We want to give relief to the people. We need to ensure that anti-competitive activities do not exist in the market," he added.

