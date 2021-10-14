Govt withdraws onion import duty, waives for sugar

The government has withdrawn the prevailing 5% duty on the import of onion to increase the supply of the commodity in the markets.

The regulatory duty on sugar import was also reduced to 20% from 30%.

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the Ministry of Finance issued two seperate gazettes in this regard on Thursday evening.

The decisions came when the prices of the daily essentials keep soaring in the local markets.

Onion is now selling at Tk70-80 per kg, up from Tk40 a month ago in the local markets.

Earlier on 11 October, the commerce ministry sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to withdraw the duty on import of onion.