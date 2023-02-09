Govt to fix rod, coal prices as local markets see hikes

Markets

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

Govt to fix rod, coal prices as local markets see hikes

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission is assigned to make an analysis on the markets of two items and suggest their rational prices within the next week

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is mulling fixing the prices of mild-steel (MS) rods and coal in line with the international market as the local market has been witnessing a rapid surge in the prices of the two import-dependent items.

To this end, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in a meeting with stakeholders yesterday asked the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission to make an analysis on the markets of the items and suggest their rational prices within the next week, meeting participants told The Business Standard.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh data, the lowest price of a tonne of 60-grade MS rods was Tk90,000 in retail markets of the capital on Thursday, which hovered near Tk85,500 in the previous week and Tk83,000 a month ago. The coal market also witnessed a similar trend in price hikes.

In a keynote presentation at the meeting, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission showed that the hikes are irrational in terms of global price trends. The Business Standard obtained a copy of the presentation.

The price of rod-making scraps in the international market has been in a steady fall since July last year, Mahmudul Hasan, deputy chief of the commission, said while presenting the keynote and added that the price fell by over 22% to $459 per tonne in January this year from nearly $591 per tonne last July.

"Although booking prices increased a bit in January, local importers continued to open letters of credit against scrap imports at lower prices until last December," he added. Consumers, however, did not get the benefits of the price fall.

Some 65% of rod-production costs go to scraps alone. The commission believes that rod prices should be at an affordable level as it is an essential item, with 60% use in public sector construction, 25% in housing and 15% in commercial infrastructure development.

The annual demand for the steel item is around 7.2 million tonnes, which is supplied from 400 mills in the country. Several leading players hold 50% shares of the market, the commission said.

Steel mill owners, at the event, however blamed gas price hikes and the ongoing unstable dollar market for the increase in rod prices. In response, the commission said the hikes in rod prices are higher than that in gas prices.

Regarding coal prices, the Trade and Tariff Commission said importers opened LCs at $115-119 per tonne of coal from November to January last, which was significantly lower than in previous times. Yet coal prices increased.

Hence, the commission proposed setting the coal price and review it every three months. It also suggested the government consider coal as an alternative fuel.

Coal price has been on a sharp increase with some fluctuations after the government made the use of coal as fuel in the brick kilns mandatory to save the environment. Currently, brick kilns are the largest users of coals. The annual demand for the item is 75 lakh tonnes.

During the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged businesspeople to keep essential item prices at affordable levels. He also warned of tougher action in case of artificial price hikes.

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Steel Mills Association Vice-President Suman Chowdhury, GPH Ishpat Director Kamrul Islam, Bangladesh Bricks Manufacturer Owners Association President Khalilur Rahman, REHAB Vice-President Sohel Rana, among others, were present on the occasion. 

Top News

rod / coal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

8h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

12h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

12h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

4h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

9h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times