Govt allows onion imports from Monday as price hits Tk100/kg

Markets

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:14 pm

The government has decided to allow the import of onions starting from Monday (5 June) in an effort to curb the steep rise in prices of this essential kitchen ingredient.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture announced its decision to allow onion imports. 

Initially, onions were being sold at Tk30-Tk35 per kg during the onion season, thanks to a good production. However, after the last Ramadan Eid, onion prices suddenly began to surge.

On Monday, onion prices reached alarming levels, reaching as high as Tk100 per kg in various kitchen markets in the capital, rendering it unaffordable for low-income people. In some areas, prices even soared up to Tk105 per kg.

The Ministry of Agriculture stated that this decision has been taken to safeguard the interests of all consumers and to alleviate the hardship faced by working people with limited incomes, caused by the abnormal increase in onion prices.

