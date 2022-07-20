Gov mulls building more food wholesale markets around Dhaka

A seller waiting at his stalls with fresh lemons, an essential for summer and the approaching Ramadan. However, even lemons could not attract more buyers at the Karwanbazar vegetable market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today said that wholesale food markets will be built in convenient places around Dhaka for easy distribution of vegetables, fish and other raw materials coming to the city from various parts of the country.

He said this after inspecting Jatrabari wholesale market along with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday (20 July).

The minister said, "Our aim is to take measures so that farmers can make profit by selling crops and city dwellers are also be benefitted. We want to build the markets to facilitate the cargo vehicles coming from the North, South and Eastern part of the country to unload at the entrances of Dhaka."

The minister said he will discuss with city mayors and responsible persons about building the markets.

Md Tajul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to bring the kitchen markets in the capital under proper management. The kitchen markets should be established in such a way that the goods from any part of the country can be supplied from the designated wholesale market to the retail markets of the capital and people can buy these products at affordable prices.

He said that due to the determined spirit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Padma Bridge has already been launched. As the huge southern region which was neglected in the past has been connected to Dhaka, it will now be possible to transport many products including vegetables and fish to Dhaka. As a result, the farmers will get the right price and the consumers will get fresh products.