Gold prices increase by Tk1,285 per bhori

Jewellers have decided to increase the gold prices by Tk1,285 per bhori from Sunday.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) on Saturday announced the hike of the price of gold as the price rate went up in the international and local bullion markets, said a Bajus press release.

According to the new rate, the price of 22 carat gold will increase to Tk84,564 per bhori (11.664 gram) from Tk83,280.

The price of 21 carat gold has been fixed at Tk80,714 per bhori while 18 carat gold will cost Tk69,167 from September 11.

Besides, traditional gold has been fixed at Tk57,386 per bhori.

However, the price of silver has been kept unchanged as before.