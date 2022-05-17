Gold prices increase again in Bangladesh

Jewellers raised the price of gold by a maximum of Tk1,750 a bhori, depending on quality, due to a price hike of the precious metal in the global market, a Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) release said, Tuesday.

Earlier, BAJUS reduced the price of gold twice- on 25 April and 10 May– in local markets.

As per the new rate, the price per bhori of 22-karat gold has now been set at Tk78,265, which was Tk76,515. Recently, jewelers had reduced the price per bhori of 22 karat gold by Tk1,166.

The price of 21-karat gold per bhori has been fixed at Tk74,707, raised Tk1,691. The price per bhari of 21 karat gold was Tk73,016.

The price per bhori of 21-karat gold has been fixed at Tk64,035, raising it Tk1,382 from its earlier price of Tk62,653.

The price per bhori of traditional gold is Tk53,362, raised Tk1,166 from Tk52,196 a bhori.

