Gold prices drop by Tk2,916 per bhori
Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk2916 per bhori (11.664 grams).
Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision following a meeting on Thursday (26 May) as a result of gold price dip in the global market.
The revised prices will be effective from Friday (27 May), said a Bajus press release issued today.
The price of 22-carat gold per bhori will now stand at Tk79,548, which was Tk82,464 previously.
The meeting fixed the prices of 21-carat gold at Tk6,510 per gram, 18-carat at Tk5,580 per gram and traditional gold at Tk4,650 per gram.
Silver prices have been fixed at Tk130/gram for 22-carat, Tk123/gram for 21-carat, Tk105/gram for 18-carat, and Tk80/gram for traditional silver.