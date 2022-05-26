Gold prices drop by Tk2,916 per bhori

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 08:10 pm

Gold prices drop by Tk2,916 per bhori

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk2916 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision following a meeting on Thursday (26 May) as a result of gold price dip in the global market.

The revised prices will be effective from Friday (27 May), said a Bajus press release issued today.

The price of 22-carat gold per bhori will now stand at Tk79,548, which was Tk82,464 previously.

The meeting fixed the prices of 21-carat gold at Tk6,510 per gram, 18-carat at Tk5,580 per gram and traditional gold at Tk4,650 per gram.

Silver prices have been fixed at Tk130/gram for 22-carat, Tk123/gram for 21-carat, Tk105/gram for 18-carat, and Tk80/gram for traditional silver.

 

