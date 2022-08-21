Gold price rises by Tk1,225 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) has hiked the gold price by Tk1,225 per bhori.

From Monday, the price of 22-carat hallmarked gold will be Tk83,281, which was Tk82,056 till Sunday.

The revised prices will be effective from Monday (22 August), reads a Bajus statement on Sunday (21 August).

The move came just after four days of reducing the price of the precious metal by Tk2,275 per bhori.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold will now cost Tk79,490 per bhori and 18-carat gold Tk68,118.

Gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk56,220 per bhori, which was earlier Tk55,287.