Gold price rises by Tk1,225 per bhori

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:06 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) has hiked the gold price by Tk1,225 per bhori.

From Monday, the price of 22-carat hallmarked gold will be Tk83,281, which was Tk82,056 till Sunday.

The revised prices will be effective from Monday (22 August), reads a Bajus statement on Sunday (21 August).

The move came just after four days of reducing the price of the precious metal by Tk2,275 per bhori.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold will now cost Tk79,490 per bhori and 18-carat gold Tk68,118.

Gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk56,220 per bhori, which was earlier Tk55,287.

