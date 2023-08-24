Gold price rises above Tk1 lakh per bhori once again

A traditional bridal necklace is on display as visitors browse jewellery in the Gold Fair at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Just a week after gold's price fell below the Tk1 lakh mark, it has surged once again, reaching Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Friday (25 August), the price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk2,181 to Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

The new price has been set in view of the rise in the price of gold in the local market, the Bajus said in a statement today (17 August).

The price of 21-carat gold will cost Tk96,603 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk82,786 per bhori.

For the traditional method, the price of gold will cost Tk69,027 per bhori.

Earlier on 20 July, the price of top-quality gold crossed Tk1 lakh/per bhori mark following an increase of Tk2,333.