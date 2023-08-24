Gold price rises above Tk1 lakh per bhori once again

Markets

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

Gold price rises above Tk1 lakh per bhori once again

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:41 pm
A traditional bridal necklace is on display as visitors browse jewellery in the Gold Fair at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A traditional bridal necklace is on display as visitors browse jewellery in the Gold Fair at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Just a week after gold's price fell below the Tk1 lakh mark, it has surged once again, reaching Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Friday (25 August), the price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk2,181 to Tk1,01,208 per bhori.

The new price has been set in view of the rise in the price of gold in the local market, the Bajus said in a statement today (17 August).

The price of 21-carat gold will cost Tk96,603 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk82,786 per bhori.

For the traditional method, the price of gold will cost Tk69,027 per bhori.

Earlier on 20 July, the price of top-quality gold crossed Tk1 lakh/per bhori mark following an increase of Tk2,333.

Top News

Gold price / Bangladesh Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

9h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

4h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

5h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19