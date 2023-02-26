Gold price reduced by Tk1,166 per bhori

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 08:13 pm

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 08:13 pm
The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) has reduced the price of gold by Tk1,166 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Monday (27 February), a 22-carat gold reduced from Tk92,262 to Tk91,055 per bhori, according to a BAJUS release.

BAJUS adjusted the prices of gold in line with a price fall in the local bullion market.

The price of 21-carat gold has been cut by Tk1,050 and dropped to Tk87,013 from Tk88,063 per bhori.

The price of 18-carat gold has been reduced by Tk875, set at Tk74,591, which was Tk75,466 earlier. Apart from this, the traditional gold price has been reduced by Tk700 to Tk62,169.

However, BAJUS did not bring any changes to the prices of silver, which is being sold at Tk1,715 per bhori.

"The price of pure gold has decreased in the local market. Considering the situation, the jewellery association held a meeting in this regard on Sunday (26 February) and decided to reduce the prices," said MA Hannan Azad, chairman of BAJUS standing committee on fixing and monitoring prices.

Earlier on 4 February, after a series of hikes, BAJUS reduced the price of gold by Tk1,198 per bhori.

The price of 22-carat gold was set at Tk92,231 per bhori while 21-carat gold dropped to Tk88,033 and 18-carat to Tk80,104 per bhori.

However, on 14 January, the gold price had reached a record high of Tk93,429 per bhori in the country's history.

