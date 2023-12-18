Gold price increases by Tk1,167 per bhori

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 08:53 pm

File photo
File photo

Just over a week after a slight drop, gold prices have surged once again in the country with 22-carat gold set to cost Tk109,292 per bhori from tomorrow.

According to the new prices announced by the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) on Monday, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Tk1,167 per bhori. Price of per gram gold has been set at Tk9,370.

The new price hike comes following an increase in the local bullion market, BAJUS said in a statement today. 

The new prices are set to come into effect from Tuesday (19 December).

Under the rates, the price of 21-carat gold has been hiked to Tk8,945 per gram.

The price of 18-carat gold has jumped to Tk7,665 per gram.

Apart from this, the traditional gold price has increased to Tk6,390 per gram.

Earlier on 29 November, the price of 22-carat gold hit Tk1,09,875 per bhori, the highest in the history of Bangladesh.

