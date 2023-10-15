Gold price rises above Tk1 lakh per bhori again

Gold price has surged once again in the country, reaching Tk100,544 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Monday (16 October), the price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk1,167 to Tk100,544 per bhori.

The new price has been set in view of the rise in gold price in the local market, Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) said in a statement today.

The price of 21-carat gold will cost Tk95,995 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk82,231 per bhori.

For the traditional method, the price of gold will cost Tk68,584 per bhori.

Earlier on 11 October, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Tk2,333 to Tk99,377 per bhori.

The gold price marked its price over Tk1 lakh per bhori for the first time in the country on 21 July this year.