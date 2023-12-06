Gold price drops slightly to Tk1.08 lakh per bhori

After rising to a record high, the price of per bhori of gold in the country has reduced slightly.

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) reduced the price of gold by Tk1,750 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Thursday (7 December), the price of 22-carat gold stands at Tk1,08,125.

BAJUS adjusted the prices of gold in line with a price fall in the local bullion market, according to a BAJUS release.

The price of 21-carat gold has been cut by Tk1,633 to Tk1,03,226.

The price of 18-carat gold has been reduced by Tk1,458 and set at to Tk88,471. Apart from this, the traditional gold price has been reduced by Tk1,125 to Tk73,716.

Earlier on 29 November, the price of 22-carat gold hit Tk1,09,875 per bhori, the highest in the history of Bangladesh.