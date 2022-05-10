Gold prices come down in local market

The Bangladesh Jewellery Association (Bajus) has announced a reduction in the price of all types of gold in the domestic market with falling gold bullion prices in the international market.

The price of 22-carat gold has been reduced Tk1,166 to Tk76,515 per bhori, read a press release issued by Bajus on Tuesday.

Last Monday, the Bajus Standing Committee on Pricing and Monitoring met and decided to reduce the price of gold.

According to the new price, the price of one bhori of 21-carat gold has been reduced Tk1,166 to Tk73,016, 18-carat gold has been reduced Tk933 to Tk62,653, and the price of traditional gold has been reduced by Tk875 to Tk52,196.

Bajuslast reduced the price of gold on 25 April.