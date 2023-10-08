Five more companies allowed to import 5 crore eggs

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 04:59 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has allowed five more companies to import 5 crore eggs to bring the prices down in the local market.

The approval was given to the five companies to import one crore eggs each, confirmed commerce ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Haider Ali on Sunday (8 October).

The companies which were given permission are: Union Venture Limited, JFJ Paradise Connection, Layek Enterprise, Messers Lacky Enterprise and Messers Pinky Traders.

The egg market became volatile a few months ago, but the price started to fall after the commerce ministry announced to monitor the market. Egg prices went as high as Tk15 each. The government set the price of an egg at Tk12.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said the price of eggs should not be more than Tk12 a piece at the retail level as the production cost per egg is around Tk10.50.

Egg producers said before the pandemic, the daily production of eggs in the country stood at around five crore pieces. But during the pandemic, many farms have been closed due to chronic losses.

The Bangladesh Poultry Industry Central Council said the current daily egg production has fallen below four crore pieces due to the closure of many layer farms.

According to producers, feed prices have gone up due to rising prices of various ingredients, which increased the cost of production.

egg imports / Bangladesh

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

8h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

7h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

