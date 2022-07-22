Fish prices keep surging, vegetables get cheaper

The post-Eid rally in fish prices continues, while most vegetables have gotten cheaper in the span of one week because of abundant supply.

On the other hand, prices of several spices shot up, while those of others remained stable, found The Business Standard (TBS) while visiting a number of kitchen markets in the Karwan Bazar, Mirpur, Agargaon, New Market, and Hatirpul areas of the capital.

Even though there was no shortage of fish in the markets, traders told TBS that prices of all fish species had been on the rise since Eid-ul-Azha owing to an increase in transportation costs, a heightened demand from consumers, and flooding in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, beef and mutton were selling at previous rates yesterday – beef for Tk700 a kilogram and mutton for Tk900 a kg, despite that customer footfall was thin in the meat shops.

Prices of all types of chicken increased by Tk5-10 a kg, while egg prices shot up by as high as Tk10 a dozen.

Pricier fish

On Friday, large-sized rohu fish was selling for Tk350-400 a kg, up from Tk320-350 a week ago.

Besides, large-sized catla fish was selling for Tk400 a kg, large-sized farmed climbing perch (koi) for Tk240, pangasius for Tk180, and big-sized tilapia was selling for Tk220 a kg – all of them saw their prices going up by Tk50-100 over the past seven days.

Prices of other fishes also surged in a similar fashion.

Silvery hilsa, however, remains on the top of the chart in terms of gaining prices, as it is in comparatively shorter supply.

On Friday, small-sized hilsa (500g to 700g) was selling for Tk850 per kg, which was Tk700 a week ago.

Medium-sized hilsa (800g to 1,000g) was selling for Tk1,200-1,400, and those weighing between 1,200g and 1,500g were selling for Tk1,600 a kg, with the prices going up by Tk200-300 a kg over the past week.

Saima Haque, who came to Agargaon kitchen market on Friday to buy fish, told TBS, "Prices of fish are increasing every day. I thought I would buy a 1-kg hilsa today, but they (fish sellers) are asking Tk1,400 for it, which we could buy for Tk1,100-1,200 last week."

Dulal Hossain, a fish seller in Karwan Bazar kitchen market, told TBS that retailers are charging higher prices from customers as they have to buy fish at increased prices from wholesalers.

Cheaper vegetables

On Friday, different vegetables, including pointed gourd, okra, beans, snake gourd, papaya, and spiny gourd were selling for Tk20-40 per kg, with their prices declining by Tk5-10 over the past week.

Prices of brinjal have come down to Tk50-60 per kg from Tk80-120 a week earlier.

Vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots that were in high demand and saw their prices skyrocket during the Eid festival because of their usefulness in salads have lost prices most.

Tomatoes were selling for Tk70-80 a kg on Friday, down from Tk200-240 before Eid. On the other hand, cucumber and carrots were selling for Tk40-50 and Tk60-70 a kg, respectively – half the pre-Eid rates.

A dozen lemons were selling for Tk20-40 depending on their sizes.

Prices of green chilies, however, have kept surging.

Per kg green chilies was in the range between Tk150 and Tk200 yesterday, which was less than Tk100 before Eid.

Tahim, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar, told TBS that there is a sufficient supply of all vegetables in the market.

Other commodities that gained prices

The list of products that have become dearer over the last week includes turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, powdered milk, sugar, and flour.

Prices of rice also have surged by Tk1-2 a kg.

Jasim Uddin of Haji Ismail and Sons, a rice shop in Karwan Bazar, told TBS that although imports of Indian rice have resumed, they are yet to arrive in the market.

Mentioning that there is an adequate supply of rice in the market, he, however, said millers have raised rice prices by Tk1 kg.

On Friday, coarse varieties of rice were selling for Tk48 per kg, while BR-28 was selling for Tk55, finer quality miniket was selling for Tk68 per kg in the retail market.