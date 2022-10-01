Eggs, meat can be supplied at lower prices with govt’s policy support: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) on Saturday urged the government for necessary policy support so that eggs and meat could be provided at much lower prices to consumers.

The entrepreneurs demanded equal policy support for livestock, poultry, and fish farmers as is provided to the agriculture sector at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Livestock, Poultry, and Fisheries.

Poultry, cattle farms, fish and shrimp farms have to pay electricity bills at commercial rates driving up production and operating costs. 

With equal policy support as in the agricultural sector, it will be possible to meet the need for protein at affordable prices, said FBCCI officials in a press statement.

While speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said the government should provide utilities at a special rate to the livestock farms. 

To become a developed country by 2041, Bangladesh needs to export $300 billion, which may appear to be tough to achieve solely from RMG (Ready-made garment). 

"Therefore, fish, shrimp, and meat should be included in the export basket."

Here, it comes to government policy support, the president added.

Mentioning the recent instability in the egg market due to a few unscrupulous traders, the president urged the community to identify dishonest traders to protect the image of the community.

He further advised the committee to work on logistics and supply chain to ensure fair prices for marginal farmers.

Earlier, Salahuddin Alamgir, director in-charge of the committee and vice president of FBCCI, said a 5% loan obligation for banks should be kept for the livestock sector, similar to agriculture. He also demanded to fix the dollar price at Tk100 in the case of imports of livestock.

The vice president also recommended the introduction of insurance policies at low premiums to protect farmers.

Md Moshiur Rahman, chairman of the committee and executive member of Feed Industries Association Bangladesh, called for strengthening the inter-ministerial coordination of government agencies. 

"Both the Livestock department and BSTI monitor different categories of standards of

farms. Farmers have to suffer due to lack of coordination and different sets of standards between the two organisations," he said.

He further emphasised proper waste management to ensure compliance with the venture. 

