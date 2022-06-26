Edible oil price drops to Tk199 per litre

Markets

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:30 pm

Edible oil price drops to Tk199 per litre

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Edible oil price drops to Tk199 per litre

The price of edible oil has been reduced by Tk6 per litre effective from Monday (27 June).

With the new rate, a 1 litre bottle will now cost Tk199, down from Tk205. 

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association announced the new rate on Sunday (26 June).

The prices of 1 litre loose edbile oil has been reduced to Tk180 and a five-litre bottle to Tk980. 

Earlier on the day, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the edible oil prices in the country were likely to come down in the next two days as the global marketplace reported a declining trend recently.

After a historic high rate recorded a couple of months ago, the prices of edible oil on the global market came down by 11-27% over the last month with the beginning of the seed harvesting seasons in major oil-producing countries.

