DrinkBlu fined Tk30,000 for lack of packaging certificate

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has fined DrinkBlu Beverage, reportedly owned by popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan also known as Rafsan The ChotoBhai, Tk30,000 for selling electrolyte drink 'BLU' without product packaging certificate.

The BSTI imposed the fine on 24 April during a raid at the company's factory in Cumilla, however, the news went viral on social media today (17 May).

Photo: TBS

BSTI Cumilla Deputy Director KM Hanif said, "We monitor the quality and weight of products. Among the 273 products that the BSTI has the capability to test for quality, electrolyte water is not included.

"The company was fined under the Standards of Weights and Measures Act-2018 for not having a product packaging certificate for the drink BLU."